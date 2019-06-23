Klaus: Protesters frustrated at being on losing side in elections

Former Czech prime minister and president Václav Klaus says protests against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš are being carried out by a handful of people who are frustrated that they were on the losing side in elections. Speaking on TV Prima on Sunday, Mr. Klaus said the demonstrations could cause unrest in the Czech Republic.

The former leader said demonstrations were a phenomenon; however, demonstrations that are organised and manipulated and involve “paid people” transporting people from Moravia are another matter.

Mr. Klaus said frustration and a wish to be visible were also behind opposition parties’ tabling of a vote of no-confidence in the government, which is due to take place on Wednesday.