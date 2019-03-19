Klaus: Earlier expulsion of son from Civic Democrats would have allowed him to stand for new party in Euro elections

Former president Václav Klaus says that if the Civic Democrats had expelled his son, Václav Klaus Jr., a few weeks sooner, the two would have had time to found a party under which the latter could have stood in elections to the European Parliament in May. He made the comment in an interview for the newspaper Blesk published three days after Václav Klaus Jr. had his membership of the Civic Democrats revoked.

Mr. Klaus also said that the Civic Democrats should change their name as, he argued, they bear no resemblance today to the party he founded in the 1990s.