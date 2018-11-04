Klára Spilková becomes first Czech golf player to secure LPGA Tour card

Czech golf player Klára Spilková became the first Czech player to secure an LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season, after finishing fourth in the eight-round LPGA qualification tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
The 23-year-old Spilková was the first Czech player to win a Ladies European Tour event at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco. She also represented the Czech Republic at teh 2016 Rio Olympics.
The LPGA Golf Tournament is a series of weekly golf tournaments for elite female golfers from around the world organised by the Ladies Professional Golf Association.
