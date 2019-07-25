Klára Kolouchová becomes first Czech woman to climb all three of world’s highest mountains

Czech mountaineer Klára Kolouchová reached the top of Nepal‘s K2 mountain on Thursday morning, making her the first Czech woman to successfully ascend all three of the world‘s highest peaks. Kolouchová climbed Mount Everest in 2007 and Kangchenjunga, the world’s third highest mountain, this May.

The Czech mountaineer managed to make it to the top of K2, often seen as the most difficult and dangerous mountain to ascend, on her third attempt. Previously she had been stopped by avalanches and nausea. She is currently working on a documentary film with director Jana Počtová about her quest to get to peak of K2.