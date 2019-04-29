Kiska: Prague unofficially third biggest Slovak city

Prague is unofficially the third biggest Slovak city, going by the number of Slovaks living there, the outgoing president of Slovakia, Andrej Kiska said on a visit to the Czech capital on Monday. Over 100,000 Slovaks live in the city and it is common to hear the language in Prague shops, he said.

Mr. Kiska, who will step down in June, received the keys to the city from Prague’s mayor Zdeněk Hřib. He also laid a wreath to Slovak-born politician Alexander Dubček at the former Federal Assembly building.