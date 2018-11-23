Kindertransport survivor, RAF fighter Kurt Taussig given honorary Teplice citizenship

Kurt Taussig, a Czech Jewish child sent to Britain on one of the famed kindertransport trains organised by Sir Nicholas Winton ahead of WWII, has been granted honorary citizenship in Teplice, his birthplace, at the age of 95.

Sir Winton saved the lives of 669 Jewish children, including Kurt Taussig, through the kindertransports. In total, the descendants of Sir Winton's rescued children today number around 6,000 people.

About one in six children on those trains later fought in uniform against Hitler as adults. Taussig, who left Teplice at age 15, went on to fight the Nazis as a pilot with a Czechoslovak unit under RAF command.