Killers added to Colours of Ostrava bill

US band The Killers are the latest name to be added to the line-up of the Colours of Ostrava music festival in July. Other names on the bill for one of the biggest events of its kind in this country include LP, Tindersticks, The Lumineers, Sleaford Mods and Youssou N’Dour.

The four-day festival takes place at a former industrial site in the north-eastern city. It also features Melting Pot, a series of talks with notable speakers from around the world.