Khamoro – week-long World Roma Festival starts Sunday night

Brian Kenety
26-05-2019
Khamoro, the World Roma Festival of music and culture, kicks off on Sunday evening with a free concert by the band Gipsy Suno in Prague’s Karlín district.

The annual week-long event is now celebrating its 21st year. Apart from a wide variety of traditional and modern Romany music, the programme features exhibitions, theatrical performances, a fashion show and public discussions.

Khamoro, which means sun in the Roma language, is the largest such festival in the world. It peaks on Saturday with a gala concert featuring Fanfare Ciocarlia (Romania), 3000 DeSCencias (Spain), Ivan Herák (Czechia), and Romengo (Hungary), among others.

 
 
