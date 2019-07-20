Key witness in Mueller investigation, sentenced for sexually abusing Czech minors, faces fresh charges

A Lebanese-American sentenced for sexually abusing minors in the Czech Republic, who served as a key witness in the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, now faces charges of child sex trafficking and pornography in the United States.

The Mueller report mentions George Nader over 100 times. It says he tried to serve as liaison between a Russian banker close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of President Donald Trump’s transition team, the Associated Press reports.

Nader was convicted by Prague’s Municipal Court of 10 cases of sexually abusing minors and sentenced to a one-year prison term in 2003. In court, an Assistant US indicated that a witness in the Czech case may testify at trial.

Images depicting child pornography and bestiality were found on his phone last year after it was confiscated under a search warrant connected to the Mueller probe, AP reports.