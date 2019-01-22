Key bills on agenda as lower house meets for first time this year

The Chamber of Deputies has begun its first session of the year. Among a number of important items to be discussed are possible changes to the law on insolvency intended to make it easier for people to get out of debt. One proposal would allow even the worst off members of society, including the low paid, pensioners and single parents, to declare personal bankruptcy.

Also on MPs’ agenda are benefits in the initial days of an illness. The Senate returned a bill that would see those unable to work for health reasons receiving payments from the day one, not after three days, as at present.

Senators argue that the current legislation keeps the sickness rate down. However, the minister of labour and social affairs, Jana Maláčová of the Social Democrats, says employees should not be punished for being unwell.