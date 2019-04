Kenyan long-distance runner Benard Kimeli has won the Prague Half-Marathon. The defending champion improved his personal best on the 21-kilometer track to 59 minutes and 7 seconds.

In the women’s race, another Kenyan, Caroline Kipkirui, who now represents Kazakhstan, won with a time of 1:05:44. Jiří Homoláč was the best of Czechs and Europeans, covering the distance in over 64 minutes.