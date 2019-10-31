Kelarová and Roma children’s choir to play UK show on Thursday

The Roma singing star Ida Kelarová will perform a concert with Romani children from the Čhavorenge Children’s Choir accompanied by musicians from the Czech Philarmonic at the Phoenix Concert Hall in Croydon, southern England on Thursday evening.

The programme will feature the international Romani anthem Gelem, Gelem, which the ensemble sang on October 8 at Prague’s Rudolfinum concert hall at a special concert marking International Romani Day.