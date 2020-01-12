Karolína Plíšková wins second consecutive Brisbane title

Karolína Plíšková won her second consecutive Brisbane International title when she beat Madison Keys in a three-set final at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Sunday.

The Czech world number two won 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in two hours, seven minutes on Pat Rafter Arena.

Plíšková's third Brisbane title in four years and her 16th on the WTA tour stamps her as one of the favourites for the upcoming Australian Open.