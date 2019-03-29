Karolína Plíšková reaches Miami open final

In tennis, Karolína Plíšková advanced to the Miami Open final for the first time in her career on Thursday night, after defeating second-seeded Simona Halep of Romania 7-5, 6-1. She overcame the reigning French champion after just one hour and 13 minutes.

The 27-year-old Czech, who reached at least the quarter-finals of every WTA event she played this year, will attempt to claim her second title of the season.