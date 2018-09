No.4 seed Karolína Plíšková has reached the final at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo after beating Donna Vekic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in a gruelling match that lasted 2 hours and five minutes.

“I don’t think my serve was great,” Plíšková said. “I was getting tired from the match, so I was not as fast as I wanted to be. But I won and that’s what counts.”

Plíšková will now take on US Open champion Naomi Osaka as she seeks her second title of the season.