Karolína Plíšková pulls out of Czech team for Fed Cup final against US

Ruth Fraňková
04-11-2018
Czech women’s tennis player number two Karolína Plíšková has pulled out of the Czech team for next week’s Fed Cup final against defending champions the United States due to a calf injury.

She will be replaced by Barbora Krejčíková, who leads the WTA doubles rankings with her partner Kateřina Siniaková.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová will be leading the Czech team for the best-of-five series on indoor hardcourt at the O2 Arena in Prague next weekend, joined by Barbora Strýcová, Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková.

 
 
 
