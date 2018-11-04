Karolína Plíšková pulls out of Czech team for Fed Cup final against US

Czech women’s tennis player number two Karolína Plíšková has pulled out of the Czech team for next week’s Fed Cup final against defending champions the United States due to a calf injury.

She will be replaced by Barbora Krejčíková, who leads the WTA doubles rankings with her partner Kateřina Siniaková.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová will be leading the Czech team for the best-of-five series on indoor hardcourt at the O2 Arena in Prague next weekend, joined by Barbora Strýcová, Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková.