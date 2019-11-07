Karolína Plíšková parts ways with trainer Conchita Martínez

Karolína Plíšková, the current world number two in womens’ tennis, has chosen to part ways with former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez, who has been a member of her coaching team since last year's US Open, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday, citing Plíšková’s manager Michal Hrdlička as a source. Mr. Hrdlička said that the Czech tennis number one will choose her new coach before preparations for the next season begin.
Ms. Plíšková, who has had several coaches throughout her career, wished her former trainer all the best into the future, but said that she wants to try to “move another step forward”.
