Karolína Plíšková knocked out of Australian Open

In tennis, Czech world No.2 Karolína Plíšková has failed to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open. The world number was defeated by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-7, 6-7 in a match that lasted two hours and 28 minutes.

The only Czech left in the singles competition is Petra Kvitová, who will face Maria Sakkari of Greece in the fourth round on Sunday.