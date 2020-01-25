Karolína Plíšková knocked out of Australian Open

In tennis, Czech world No.2 Karolína Plíšková has failed to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open. The world number was defeated by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-7, 6-7 in a match that lasted two hours and 28 minutes.
The only Czech left in the singles competition is Petra Kvitová, who will face Maria Sakkari of Greece in the fourth round on Sunday.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
EU, Russia row over WWII, with Poles and Czechs on front lines