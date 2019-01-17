Karolína Plíšková into third round in Melbourne but twin Kristýna exits

Karolína Plíšková has reached the third round of tennis’s Australian Open in Melbourne. The 26-year-old Czech overcame Madison Brengle of the US 4-6 6-1 6-0 in Wednesday’s match.

However, her twin sister, Kristýna Plíšková, has been knocked out in the first Grand Slam of the year. She lost 3-6 5-7 in the second round to Zhang Shuai.