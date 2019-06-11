Karlovy Vary to honour US actresses Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson

U.S. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore is set to receive the Crystal Globe for her outstanding contribution to world cinema at the opening of this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, festival organizers announced on Tuesday. Patricia Clarkson, who this year won a Golden Globe for her performance in the HBO series Sharp Objects, will receive her career prize at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Among other guests at this year’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival will be Casey Affleck, who will return to present his directorial debut Light Of My Life, which premiered in Berlin. This year’s edition of the festival will take place from June 28 to July 6.