Karlovy Vary to honour US actresses Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson

U.S. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore is set to receive the Crystal Globe for her outstanding contribution to world cinema at the opening of this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, festival organizers announced on Tuesday. Patricia Clarkson, who this year won a Golden Globe for her performance in the HBO series Sharp Objects, will receive her career prize at the festival’s closing ceremony.
Among other guests at this year’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival will be Casey Affleck, who will return to present his directorial debut Light Of My Life, which premiered in Berlin. This year’s edition of the festival will take place from June 28 to July 6.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
Czech PM angrily rejects preliminary EU report finding him in ‘conflict of interest’
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history