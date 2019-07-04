Karlovy Vary to honour cinematographer Vladimír Smutný

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will honour cinematographer Vladimír Smutný on Thursday with a special screening of the 1983 film End of the Lonely Farm Berghof.

The seven-time winner of the Czech Lion for Best Cinematography, and a two-time winner of the Czech Film Critics’ Award is set to receive the festival’s President‘s Award at the closing ceremony on Saturday.

Mr Smutný has collaborated on countless films, including the Oscar-winning Kolya by Jan Svěrák and the recently completed The Painted Bird by Václav Marhoul.