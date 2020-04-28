Karlovy Vary International Film Festival cancelled due to pandemic

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival’s president Jiří Bartoška made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

He said that initial considerations to postpone the festival had been abandoned due to the volatile situation not just in the Czech Republic but around the world.

Bartoška said the 55th edition of the festival would take place at the beginning of July next year. The festival had been scheduled to take place from July 3 to July 11.