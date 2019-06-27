Karlovy Vary film festival ticket sales begin, 180 films on offer

Ticket sales for the 54th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) began on Thursday morning.

This year’s festival features around 180 films, of which 50 will be world or European premieres. Most films will have several screenings, allowing visitors more opportunities to get tickets.

The main stars of this edition will be Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore and her husband, director Bart Freundlich, who along with the actor Billy Crudup will present his new film "After the Wedding".

Other notable guests include actress Patricia Clarkson, who along with Moore will receive the festival’s Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema, and actor and director Casey Affleck, who has an Oscar, Bafta, and Golden Globe to his credit. He will present “Light of My Life,” which he wrote, directed and produced