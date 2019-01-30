Karel Lánský, who led secret broadcasts after 1968 invasion, dies aged 94

Karel Lánský, who kept independent Czechoslovak Radio on the airwaves for eight dramatic days after the Soviet led-invasion of Czechoslovakia in August 1968, has died at the age of 94.

He had ensured broadcasting from secret locations in Prague and ran the operation directly from his flat. He later signed Charter 77 and after 1989, returned to lead the international service of Czechoslovak Radio (Radio Prague).

For his bravery, Mr Lánský was awarded the country’s highest state distinction, the Order of the White Lion, last year, on the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.