Karel Gott to be buried in Prague’s Malvazinky Cemetery

Czech singer Karel Gott will be laid to rest in Prague’s Malvazinky Cemetery according to his wishes, his widow, Ivana, said in a press release issued on Friday.

Gott, who sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning six decades, succumbed to cancer at the start of October at the age of 80.

He was given a funeral with state honours, including a mass at St. Vitus Cathedral. In her press release, his widow also thanked the public for turning out for his funeral.