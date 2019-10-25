Broadcast Archive

Karel Gott to be buried in Prague’s Malvazinky Cemetery

Brian Kenety
25-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech singer Karel Gott will be laid to rest in Prague’s Malvazinky Cemetery according to his wishes, his widow, Ivana, said in a press release issued on Friday.

Gott, who sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning six decades, succumbed to cancer at the start of October at the age of 80.

He was given a funeral with state honours, including a mass at St. Vitus Cathedral. In her press release, his widow also thanked the public for turning out for his funeral.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 