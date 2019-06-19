Karel Gott releases two LPs to mark 80th birthday

Singer Karel Gott has kick-started events celebrating his 80th birthday with the launch of two new compilation albums. He told the station Rádio Impuls that the music label had not put any tracks against his will on Biggest Hits 1964–2019 and the monumental Singles – 300 Songs from 1962–2019.

Karel Gott turns 80 on July 14. In a career spanning almost six decades he has released over 100 albums and notched up sales of over 50 million, both in the Czech Republic and in such markets as Germany and Austria.