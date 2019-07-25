Karel Gott cancels Benátská noc festival appearance due to pneumonia

Pop singer Karel Gott, who turned 80 last month, has cancelled an appearance at the upcoming Benátská noc festival in Liberec due to acute pneumonia, a spokesperson said.

Gott was due to perform on Thursday, the eve of the festival, at the traditional "Party for the Impatient" (Večírek pro nedočkavé). It was to have been his last public performance this year.

The festival setting is considered to be the most beautiful in the Czech Republic. It traditionally features headliners in three musical genres over three days: rock on Friday, pop on Saturday and folk music on Sunday.