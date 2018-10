The Kampa Museum in Prague is staging a special exhibition in honour of the celebrated painter František Kupka to mark the centenary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.

Entitled “František Kupka: legionnaire and patriot”, the retrospective covers the artist’s entire career, tracing his path from symbolism to abstraction, of which the Czech painter was a pioneer.

Kupka served as a volunteer in the First World War with the Czechoslovak legions in France, where he lived most of his life.