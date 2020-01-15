Broadcast Archive

Kafka expert, literary historian Josef Čermák dies aged 91

Brian Kenety
15-01-2020
Literary historian and translator Josef Čermák died on Tuesday at the age of 91, his son informed Czech news agency ČTK.

He specialized mainly in German literature by Prague authors, and was a leading on the work of Franz Kafka. He also translated dozens of titles from French, Spanish and Italian.

Čermák in 1990 cofounded the Franz Kafka Society in Prague, which aims to continue traditions of cultural pluralism in Central Europe.

 
 
