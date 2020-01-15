Kafka expert, literary historian Josef Čermák dies aged 91

Literary historian and translator Josef Čermák died on Tuesday at the age of 91, his son informed Czech news agency ČTK.
He specialized mainly in German literature by Prague authors, and was a leading on the work of Franz Kafka. He also translated dozens of titles from French, Spanish and Italian.
Čermák in 1990 cofounded the Franz Kafka Society in Prague, which aims to continue traditions of cultural pluralism in Central Europe.
Study: Demand for new flats in Prague set to keep outstripping supply
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Most Czechs think modern history being reinterpreted falsely, survey shows
Property prices in Czech mountain regions surge
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it