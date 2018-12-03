Justice Minister says PM adhered fully to Czech laws

Justice Minister Jan Knezinek defended the prime minister in connection with the leaked EC report on Monday, saying that that a general analysis of EU legislation concerning subsidies suggested that a trust fund was a sufficient guarantee of a politician’s impartiality and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš had acted fully in accordance with Czech laws. He said Czech lawyers asked to assess the case had not found any breach of legislation.

The prime minister met with the justice minister, the minister for regional development and the finance minister early on Monday to consult the case from a legal perspective.