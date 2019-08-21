Justice minister recommends special government measure could solve issue of compensating H-System victims

Justice minster Marie Benešová met with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Wednesday to discuss the legal means through which the victims of the H-System housing scheme would have a chance for compensation. Speaking after the meeting she told journalists that no legal means through which to solve the problem were found. Instead she recommended that a special government measure could be another way of dealing with the issue.

The H-System project was founded in the 1990s. Back then, it promised to build cheap housing for its clients. However, it turned out to be a fraud, which only left only dozens of half-built up properties.

The victims of the scheme have since been trying to get compensation, but the minister warned that if their demands were met through the justice system it would open the floodgates to many others receiving compensation money for the many cases of fraud committed during what some call the era of “wild capitalism“.

The prime minister is set to meet with the legal representative of some of the H-System clients, Hana Kordová Marvanová on Friday.