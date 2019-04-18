Justice Minister Jan Kněžínek steps down

Minister of Justice Jan Kněžínek has announced his decision to step down amid growing speculation that he would also be part of a pending government reshuffle. Mr Kněžínek said he had considered resigning for some time.

Mr Kněžínek will be replaced in the post by Marie Benešová, who served as justice minister in the government of Jiří Rusnok.

The Minister of Justice said he would leave office on April 30. The two other ministers to be replaced are Transport Minister Dan Ťok and Minister of Industry and Trade Marta Nováková.