Jurečka to stand for chairmanship of Christian Democrats in March

Marian Jurečka has announced his intention to run for the post of chairman of the Christian Democrats at a congress in March. The former minister of agriculture informed his party’s members that he would stand in an email, Aktuálně.cz reported.

Mr. Jurečka, who is the Christian Democrats’ first deputy leader, hopes to replace current chairman Pavel Bělobrádek, who had previously said he would not seek re-election. Jan Bartošek and Marek Výborný are also challenging for the leadership of the opposition grouping.