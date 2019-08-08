July unemployment level rises to 2.7 percent

Unemployment in the Czech Republic increased to 2.7 percent in July up from 2.6 percent in the previous month, the Labour Office announced on Thursday.

The number of jobless last month was 205,120, an increase of about 9,400 people compared to June. Nevertheless, it is still the lowest figure for the month of July since 1996, when the number of jobseekers stood at 158,252. The number of vacancies increased in July to 346,563.