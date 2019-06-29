Julianne Moore awarded Crystal Globe at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

American filmstar Julianne Moore was awarded the Crystal Globe at this year's Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on Friday. The screening of After the Wedding, the new film which features her in one of the leading roles, kicked off the festival. KVIFF President Jiří Bartoška, as well as its artistic director Eva Zaoralová, were also honoured in the opening ceremony. On Sunday, attendees can look forward to catching a glimpse of another Oscar holder, Casey Affleck, who will personally present his directorial debut Light of My Life.