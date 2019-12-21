Judoka Lukáš Krpálek named Czech sportsman of the year

Lukáš Krpálek has won the annual Czech Sportsman of the Year competition. The Judo world champion beat second placed basketball player Tomáš Satoránský by 74 points. The Boston Bruins's ice hockey right winger David Pastrňák placed third. The winners in the collective category were the Czech national basketball team, who placed sixth in this year's FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Aside from ice hockey star Jaromír Jágr, Mr Krpálek is one of only two men to win the award in the past 14 years.