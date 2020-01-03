Judge Rychetský to head Constitutional Court for full term

The president of the Constitutional Court, Pavel Rychetský, has refuted earlier claims that he might leave his post before his term in office expires.

Judge Rychetský told the business daily Hospodarske Noviny that by some miracle his state of health had improved and he had the mental and physical strength required to handle his demanding duties in office for the remainder of his term which ends in 2023.

Judge Rychetský, 76, is serving his second ten-year term in office as president of the Czech Constitutional Court.