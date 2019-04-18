Jourová on Time list of 100 most influential people of 2019

The EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová is on the list of 100 most influential people of 2019 published by Time magazine.

Jourová said the placement was an honour not just for her but for her whole team and reflected the growing influence of the European Union in the digital world.

Jourová, a Czech politician, businesswoman and lawyer, has served as EU commissioner since November, 2014.