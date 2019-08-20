Jourová eyes digital, internal market or trade portfolio in Commission

The Czech Republic’s candidate for the post of the country’s European commissioner, Věra Jourová, says she would be interested in securing the digital agenda, internal market or trade portfolio. She made the comment to members of the Czech lower house’s European Affairs Committee in Prague on Tuesday.
Ms. Jourová is currently the European commissioner for justice, consumers and gender equality.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said that his government will formally nominate her next Monday.
