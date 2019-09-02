Journalists’ premiere of The Painted Bird at Venice film festival

The Painted Bird, Vaclav Marhoul’s adaptation of the 1965 novel by Polish-born writer Jerzy Kosiński, a controversial novel set in WWII about a boy subject to physical, emotional and sexual abuse by ignorant and superstitious peasants, will have its journalists’ premiere at the International Film Festival in Venice on Monday night.

The film is competing for a Golden Lion Award, the first Czech movie to do so in a quarter of a century.

Its first public screening is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3.