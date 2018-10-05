Josef Jařab awarded Vize 97 Prize

Translator and former Senator Josef Jařab has been selected for the 20th award of the Dagmar and Václav Havel Foundation VIZE 97. The award is presented annually on October 5th – the late president Václav Havel’s birthday.
Mr. Jařab is a professor of English and American literature at Palacký University in Olomouc. He was the first chairman of the Czech Fulbright Committee and the National Association for American Studies.
