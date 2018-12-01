Jose Carreras to perform in Prague in April

The legendary Spanish tenor José Carreras, who is famous for his unique interpretation of the works of Verdi and Puccini, will perform a concert at Prague’s O2 Arena on April 5, 2019. He will be accompanied by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra conducted by David Giménez.

Carreras has performed in Prague on several occasions. In 2014 he gave a charity concert in the Czech capital together with violinist Vanessa-Mae and Irish soprano Celine Byrne.