Joint Forces for Prague call for meeting over Mayor Hřib’s ‘communications style’

Two centrist parties in Prague City Hall are calling for a coalition meeting to discuss the political style of Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates), in particular as regards his communication with others parties.

TOP 09 and the Party of Mayors and Independents (STAN) called for the meeting in the wake of Mayor Hřib’s move to dismiss a board member of the Pražská plynárenská gas company, which falls under the authority of a TOP 09 councillor.

Mayor Hřib said that he had announced in advance his bid to dismiss the gas company board member, which failed by one vote.

Hřib’s Pirate Party and the TOP 09 and STAN coalition, together comprising the Joint Forces for Prague, have openly clashed on several issues, including the Pirates’ draft proposal to use electrometers to identify and possibly tax unoccupied flats.