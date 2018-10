Czech jockey Jan Faltejsek won the 128th edition of the Grand Pardubice steeplechase on Sunday. The jockey, riding on seven-year-old Tzigane Du Berlais, triumphed for the fifth time. Second in the race came Radek Stromský o Hegnus, followed by Thomas Garner on Stretton. Sixteen out of 20 horses finished the race, which is the continent’s oldest steeplechase cross-country run.