Jobs database for former soldiers, military veterans launched

The Interior Ministry the and Union of Industry and Transport have created a job database to help veterans of the armed forces find work in the private sector after ending their military service.

Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar said soldiers will have direct access to a database of more than 11,000 companies and applications. An estimated 800 soldiers leave the army every year, iRozhlas reports.

The Czech Army already offers exiting soldiers retraining courses for example to become professional drivers, social service workers and accountants.

Union of Industry and Transport head Jaroslav Hanák says there are many opportunities for soldiers in the transport, energy and automotive industry.