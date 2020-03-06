Jiří Šedivý appointed new EDA Chief Executive

Former Czech Defence Minister Jiří Šedivý was appointed new Chief Executive of the European Defence Agency. He will assume office in April 2020.

Mr Šedivý, who is 56, served in the past as Deputy Minister for European Affairs of the Czech Republic and Permanent Representative of the Czech Republic to NATO. He currently works at the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs as special representative for resilience and new threats.

As an expert, he also played an important role in the Czech Republic’s accession to NATO. It was during this period that he served as external adviser to President Václav Havel.