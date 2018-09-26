Jiří Menzel honoured at Haifa Film Festival

Czech film director and actor Jiří Menzel has been honoured for his life's work at the Haifa Film Festival. His wife Olga accepted the prize on his behalf in Israel.

The 80-year-old Oscar-winner recently co-starred in the bittersweet road movie The Interpreter, about an elderly Jew searching for the murders of his parents.

The film is screened at the festival as part of the Czechoslovak Film Days programme. Menzel underwent emergency brain surgery in November and is still recuperating.