Jihlava Documentary Film Festival underway

The 23rd Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival opened with a gala evening and award ceremony on Thursday.
The Argentinian director Ingrid Pokropek received an award for her documentary Shendy Wu: a diary, reflecting a girl's loneliness in an unfamiliar environment and the Respekt prize went to Jan Novak’s documentary Svitávka, depicting a small town controversy over accommodating people with a handicap.
Over the course of the next five days, the festival will showcase a total of 277 films, including a section dedicated to the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.
