Jazz Guitarist Rudy Linka to represent Czech Republic as goodwill ambassador

The Prague-born US-based jazz guitarist Rudy Linka will be awarded the role of goodwill ambassador for the Czech Republic. The aim of the post is to promote the good name of the country abroad.

Mr Linka is one of the most accomplished Czech jazz guitarists, who gained fame abroad after moving to Sweden in the 1980s. Since 2005, he has been organizing the annual Bohemia Jazz Fest in the Czech Republic.

Mr Linka will be appointed to the post by Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček at a ceremony in the Černín Palace on Monday.