Jazz guitarist Rudy Linka named Czech goodwill ambassador

Prague-born jazz guitarist Rudy Linka was named a goodwill ambassador for the Czech Republic on Monday at a ceremony presided over by Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček. Mr Linka has been organising the annual Bohemia Jazz Fest since 2005.

Previous goodwill ambassadors include Lucie Mádlová, founder of the Association of Social Responsibility; seven-time world martial arts champion Martina Ptáčková; and Czech-Nigerian choreographer Yemi Akinyemi Dele.